FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at FibroGen
In related news, insider Deyaa Adib purchased 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,883.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,083.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of FibroGen
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in FibroGen by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 95,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FibroGen Company Profile
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.
