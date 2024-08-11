Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $54.94. 640,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 845.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 631,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,234,000 after acquiring an additional 564,980 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 580,694 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 327,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,335,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

