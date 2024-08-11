Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FNF. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.20.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE FNF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,522. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.