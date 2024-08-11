Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FNF. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.20.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial Price Performance
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.
Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial
In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity National Financial
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.