Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.59. 2,576,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.88.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

