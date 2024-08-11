FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Releases Earnings Results

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $144.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. FIGS updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

FIGS stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,132,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,669. FIGS has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $837.52 million, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46.

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $228,849.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 44,638 shares of company stock valued at $252,720 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

