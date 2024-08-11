Financial Analysis: Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) versus BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT)

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

BTC Digital has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $10.82 million 0.29 -$2.82 million N/A N/A Yiren Digital $689.53 million 0.56 $292.99 million $3.33 1.33

This table compares BTC Digital and Yiren Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than BTC Digital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BTC Digital and Yiren Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BTC Digital and Yiren Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A Yiren Digital 40.47% 27.42% 21.39%

Summary

Yiren Digital beats BTC Digital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

