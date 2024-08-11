Financial Survey: ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) versus TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) and TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.1% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.2% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriSalus Life Sciences has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00 TriSalus Life Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ClearPoint Neuro and TriSalus Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

ClearPoint Neuro currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.98%. TriSalus Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 135.57%. Given TriSalus Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TriSalus Life Sciences is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and TriSalus Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $26.16 million 9.31 -$22.09 million ($0.84) -10.57 TriSalus Life Sciences $21.98 million 6.99 -$59.04 million N/A N/A

ClearPoint Neuro has higher revenue and earnings than TriSalus Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and TriSalus Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -78.84% -76.92% -43.94% TriSalus Life Sciences N/A N/A -221.65%

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats TriSalus Life Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain. It has license and collaboration agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB; license and research agreement with Koninklijke Philips N.V., UCB Biopharma SRL, and University of California and San Francisco; and development and license agreement with NE Scientific, LLC. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. It also develops nelitolimod, an investigational immunotherapeutic in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of uveal melanoma with liver metastases, hepatocellular carcinoma, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, and locally advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company serves interventional radiologists, IR technicians, medical oncologists, nursing support, value analysis committee staff, and patients through its sales representatives and sales managers. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

