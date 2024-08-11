Financial Survey: Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) vs. Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A Sphere 3D -94.39% -72.59% -37.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Sphere 3D’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $445,928.00 162.32 -$9.36 million N/A N/A Sphere 3D $21.91 million 0.73 -$23.41 million ($1.85) -0.47

Analyst Ratings

Mercurity Fintech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sphere 3D.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mercurity Fintech and Sphere 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sphere 3D has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 360.30%. Given Sphere 3D’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sphere 3D is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Sphere 3D on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

(Get Free Report)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sphere 3D

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.