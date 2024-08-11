First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $184.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.66 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. First Advantage updated its FY24 guidance to $0.88 to $0.98 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS.
First Advantage Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:FA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,819. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. First Advantage has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $17.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $32,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,927 shares in the company, valued at $664,509.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Advantage news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $32,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,927 shares in the company, valued at $664,509.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $117,882.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 688,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,078,589.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,034 shares of company stock worth $241,439. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on First Advantage
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Advantage
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.