First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88 to $0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million to $800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.99 million. First Advantage also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FA

First Advantage Price Performance

Shares of FA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 498,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,819. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $184.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.66 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.28%. First Advantage’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Advantage

In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $117,882.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 688,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,078,589.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $32,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,509.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $117,882.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 688,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,078,589.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,034 shares of company stock worth $241,439 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Advantage

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.