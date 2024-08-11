First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

