First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.54

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.54 and traded as high as $49.92. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $49.73, with a volume of 27,063 shares changing hands.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $246.86 million, a PE ratio of 131.24 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 373.68%.
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
