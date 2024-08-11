First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.54

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.54 and traded as high as $49.92. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $49.73, with a volume of 27,063 shares changing hands.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $246.86 million, a PE ratio of 131.24 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 373.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Citizens Business Bank grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 114,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 24,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Featured Stories

