First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Stock Price Up 3.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.62 and last traded at $32.58. Approximately 10,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 13,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $145.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF ( NASDAQ:FVC Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.