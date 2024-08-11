First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Stock Price Up 3.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.62 and last traded at $32.58. Approximately 10,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 13,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $145.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.