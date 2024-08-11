First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Stock Price Up 3.1%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.07 and last traded at $72.93. 136,079 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 95,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.72.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3664 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

