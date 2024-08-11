First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Stock Price Up 3.1%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.07 and last traded at $72.93. 136,079 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 95,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.72.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3664 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.