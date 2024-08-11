FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Sells £785,762.10 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Mangold sold 494,190 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.03), for a total value of £785,762.10 ($1,004,168.82).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Ryan Mangold acquired 88 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($191.18).

On Tuesday, June 11th, Ryan Mangold acquired 89 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £151.30 ($193.35).

FirstGroup Price Performance

Shares of FGP stock opened at GBX 160.40 ($2.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16,040.00, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 167.35. FirstGroup plc has a twelve month low of GBX 135 ($1.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 189 ($2.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86.

FirstGroup Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40,000.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FGP. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 195 ($2.49) to GBX 205 ($2.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

Featured Articles

