Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Five9 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Five9 from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.82.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $11.25 on Friday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,572,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,451. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Five9 has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. Analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $438,808.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,385 shares of company stock worth $2,418,755. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

