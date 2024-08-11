Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Five9 from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $11.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,572,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.11. Five9 has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,385 shares of company stock worth $2,418,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Five9 by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 8.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

