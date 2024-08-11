Flare Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $710.92 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $710.92 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flare has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 46,147,748,378 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01590889 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $4,033,407.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

