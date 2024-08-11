Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Trading 1.2% Higher

Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.42. 1,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

Formidable Fortress ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93.

Formidable Fortress ETF Company Profile

The Formidable Fortress ETF (KONG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by actively selecting a narrow basket of large- and mid-cap stocks from around the world. KONG was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

