ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.25 and a 200 day moving average of $131.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $145.62.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.71%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

