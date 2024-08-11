FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Raised to $44.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.62.

FOXA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.33. 2,618,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,185. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,354,000 after buying an additional 1,653,913 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in FOX by 5.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,577,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,816,000 after acquiring an additional 481,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FOX by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,180,000 after acquiring an additional 268,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,996,000 after acquiring an additional 42,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $68,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

