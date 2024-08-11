FreightCar America (RAIL) to Release Earnings on Monday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.06 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. On average, analysts expect FreightCar America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RAIL opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $63.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.97. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAIL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial upgraded FreightCar America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

