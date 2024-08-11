FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $104.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $117.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTAI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.90.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

