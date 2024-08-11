Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.010-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $282.0 million-$297.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.2 million. Funko also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Funko Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,611. Funko has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $515.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

Insider Transactions at Funko

In other news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 16,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $168,694.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Funko news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,129,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,655,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 16,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $168,694.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,353.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,064,307 shares of company stock valued at $18,393,730. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Further Reading

