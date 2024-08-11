FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Shopify Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (TSE:SHO)

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Shopify in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shopify’s FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHO. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.49 billion.

