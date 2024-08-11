FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dynavax Technologies Co. Lifted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

DVAX opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 1.28. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a current ratio of 15.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $43,126.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

