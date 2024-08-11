FY2024 EPS Estimates for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Raised by Analyst

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Grocery Outlet in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $19.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,768.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at $519,768.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.