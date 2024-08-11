FY2024 EPS Estimates for Regal Rexnord Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Regal Rexnord in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.50. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $153.44 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,848,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,599,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296,941 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,532,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,892,000 after purchasing an additional 135,154 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 7.1% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,255,000 after buying an additional 209,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after buying an additional 563,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.67%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

