Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,999,000 after buying an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,555,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $480.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $509.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $454.36 and a 200 day moving average of $455.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,720,941 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

