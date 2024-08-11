Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 56.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,879. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

