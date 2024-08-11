Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,483 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.17. 1,645,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,294. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $184.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.10.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.