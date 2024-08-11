Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,635 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of OGE Energy worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OGE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.32. 852,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,721. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

