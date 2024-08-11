Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,934,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,759,000 after buying an additional 982,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CoStar Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,414,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,987,000 after buying an additional 796,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,398,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,249,000 after acquiring an additional 731,375 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

