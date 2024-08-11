Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $13.11 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $13,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMH

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.