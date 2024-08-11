Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $425,000 Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JLL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.20. The company had a trading volume of 203,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,495. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $254.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

