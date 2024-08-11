Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $10.70 Million in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 608,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,699,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AES by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in AES by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in AES by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.
AES Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of AES traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,689,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.08.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
AES Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.
AES Profile
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
