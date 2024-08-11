Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.7 %

EXR stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.39. 500,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $171.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.14. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

