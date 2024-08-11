Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of VOD traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.44. 2,481,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,440. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th.

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

