Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $237,100,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,423,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,714,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Hess by 774.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 522,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,351,000 after buying an additional 462,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Hess by 1,284.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 434,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,659,000 after buying an additional 403,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,389. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.50. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $130.35 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HES. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

