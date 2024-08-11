Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 174 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.81. 1,325,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

