Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes $325,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE TSM traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,519,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,268,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.80. The company has a market capitalization of $866.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

