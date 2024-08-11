GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at TD Cowen

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Cowen from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. 132,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,965. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,480,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 37,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,149,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after acquiring an additional 37,852 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 111.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,342,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,505 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 23.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 681,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 9.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

