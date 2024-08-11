Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

GNK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.33. 654,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,582. The stock has a market cap of $741.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $32,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,904.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

