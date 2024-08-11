General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,982 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nomura lowered General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

General Motors Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.48. 14,119,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,006,579. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

