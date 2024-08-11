Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 89.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Genmab A/S stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 482,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,317. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 119,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 360.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,094 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,289,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,569,000 after purchasing an additional 85,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

