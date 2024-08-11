Geron’s (GERN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Geron to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Geron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.07.

Geron Trading Up 2.2 %

Geron stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,616,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,457,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.48. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2941.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Geron

In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of Geron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of Geron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of Geron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,562,248 shares of company stock worth $6,808,004 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Geron by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 870.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the first quarter worth $34,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Geron in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Geron by 32.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

