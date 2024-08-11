Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of GILT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.70. 171,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,468. The company has a market capitalization of $267.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $7.10.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 27.4% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 826,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 177,675 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth about $4,201,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 743,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 440,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the second quarter valued at about $3,000,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

