Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Director Acquires C$48,856.60 in Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Director Michener Chandlee acquired 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,856.60.
Shares of GIL stock opened at C$57.24 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of C$36.42 and a 1 year high of C$58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of C$9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.55.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.
