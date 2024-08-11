Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Director Acquires C$48,856.60 in Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Director Michener Chandlee acquired 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,856.60.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$57.24 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of C$36.42 and a 1 year high of C$58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of C$9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.55.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.00.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

