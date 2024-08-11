Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 40,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,735,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 139,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,270. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

