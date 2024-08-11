Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 237,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.29. The stock had a trading volume of 137,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,273. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $160.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.02.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

